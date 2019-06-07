Pollinators for Kids

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278

6/7 Pollinators for Kids% Calling all kids and their adult companions! Join a naturalist to explore the fascinating world of pollinators and insects. Some nets and jars will be available to use. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. Noon-1:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
