Family Fun Day

Bring the entire family to Mutton Hill to enjoy tours of the John Brown House featuring the new exhibit, "Family. Farm. Freedom," as well as changing exhibits from Miami University and the Smithsonian Institute. Also available are tours of the Perkins Stone Mansion, sheep herding demonstrations, lawn games and live music. Perkins Stone Mansion and John Brown House, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 1-4 p.m. Free. summithistory.org