The 2019 8x10 TheatreFest

Weathervane Playhouse celebrates the art of the short-format play. Every show in this year's festival includes the black vinyl LP record album, and individual shows feature a playbill, a butter knife, lava and much more. The "final eight" plays are performed on the main stage, and audiences vote for the winners. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $12-$15. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.