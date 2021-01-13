8x10 TheatreFest

to

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio

Weathervane Playhouse celebrates the art of the short play with its 10th 8x10 TheatreFest. Each play is written with a specific prop selected by the previous season’s audiences. $18-$22. weathervaneplayhouse.com

Info

to
