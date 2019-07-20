720 Street Market and Music Fair

Hoover Park 2225 E. Maple NW, Akron, Ohio 44720

Find all the food, art, music and fun on Main and Maple streets in North Canton City Square and St. Paul’s Community Lot. Over 100 unique and excellent 720 makers, bakers, brewers and growers are set up at this exciting open-air 720 street market and music fair. Free and family-friendly event. Walk, bike or drive to 720 and enjoy free parking throughout the city. Hoover Park, 2225 E, Maple NW, N. Canton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 720market.com

