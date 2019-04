720 Pop Up at Pro Football Hall of Fame Wine Expo

In collaboration with the First Annual “Local Wine and Maker Expo” presented by Pro Football Hall of Fame, 720 Market Presents “Tents on the Turf Hall of Fame Pop Up” Enjoy food, art, music and fun as this first-ever event. Pop in for Easter blooms, treats, Spring shopping, food and beverage trucks. Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free-$45. profootballhof.com