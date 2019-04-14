720 Whiskertin Party Pop-Up

Saalfield Building 1145 Getz Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44301

In Collaboration with and Celebration of Whiskertin Lighting Studio and Showroom’s one-year anniversary, 720 Market presents A Party Pop-Up at the “Whisker Space.” Enjoy an enlightening afternoon of food, art, music and fun while you shop a collection of 720 makers, bakers and brewers with more than 45 vendors and food trucks on site. Saalfield Building, 1145 Getz Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/2279531978997129/?active_tab=about

Info

Saalfield Building 1145 Getz Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44301
Tags

