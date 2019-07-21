Hale Farm & Village Car Meet

Come explore cars from car clubs, car enthusiasts, private collectors and the Crawford Auto Aviation Museum parked among the historic landscape of Hale Farm & Village. The entire 19th-century living history museum is open to enjoy. Explore historic homes, see craft and trade demonstrations and visit the gardens and farm animals. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5-$10. For tickets, visit 330tix.com.