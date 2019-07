40th annual Akron Arts Expo Weekend Events

Enjoy Taste of Akron Thursday from 6-10 p.m., Summer Uncorked Friday from 6-8:30 p.m., and the Arts Expo Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the expo is free. Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St., Akron. Admission to the arts expo is free. For tickets to the other weekend events, visit akronartsexpo.org.