The Ohio Ocean Foundation and Canton Palace Theatre present this adventure documentary, followed by a panel discussion. Craig Leeson teams up with free diver Tanya Streeter and an international team of scientists and researchers to travel the world over four years exploring the fragile state of our oceans. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7 p.m. Free. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Special Screening: ”A Plastic Ocean”
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
