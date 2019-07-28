City of Akron Summer Concert Series: Forest Lodge

Forest Lodge Park 260 Greenwood Ave., Akron, Ohio 44313

Join the Akron Symphony Orchestra and the City of Akron at a concert that features lively audience favorites, including music from Beethoven, Dvořák and John Williams; famous orchestral dances with music from Riverdance, Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5, and the irresistible Can-can from Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld; and traditional spirituals with tenor Brandon Bell. Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave., Akron. 7:30 p.m. Free. akronohio.gov/cms/summerconcertseries

Forest Lodge Park 260 Greenwood Ave., Akron, Ohio 44313
