Join the Akron Symphony Orchestra and the City of Akron at a concert that features lively audience favorites, including music from Beethoven, Dvořák and John Williams; famous orchestral dances with music from Riverdance, Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5, and the irresistible Can-can from Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld; and traditional spirituals with tenor Brandon Bell. Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave., Akron. 7:30 p.m. Free. akronohio.gov/cms/summerconcertseries
City of Akron Summer Concert Series: Forest Lodge
Forest Lodge Park 260 Greenwood Ave., Akron, Ohio 44313
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Next to Normal” an Original Musical
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkThe Kidney Foundation of Ohio Summer Soirée
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkBent Trivia!
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatSpecial Screening: ”A Plastic Ocean”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatSummit Lake Kayak
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2019 SOLON HOME DAYS
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Doug Wood
-
Saturday
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFamily Yoga in the Gardens
-
-
Festivals & FairsReach Opportunity Center Birthday Party and Cookout
-
-
Kids & FamilyOUTBACK RAY’S AMAZING ANIMAL SHOW
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDevo 5K
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2019 SOLON HOME DAYS
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilyCOSMIC HEROINE
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: