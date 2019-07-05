Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre

Learn about the history and architecture of the Canton Palace Theatre with an hourlong walking tour, held each First Friday of the month. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day of the tour; no tickets available at the door. Tours are limited to 20 people. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 5:30-6:30 p.m. $5. cantonpalacetheatre.org