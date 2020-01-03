Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre

Google Calendar - Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre - 2020-01-03 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre - 2020-01-03 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre - 2020-01-03 17:30:00 iCalendar - Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre - 2020-01-03 17:30:00

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Learn about the history and architecture of the Canton Palace Theatre with an hourlong walking tour, held each First Friday of the month.  Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day of the tour; no tickets available at the door. Tours are limited to 20 people. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 5:30-6:30 p.m. $5. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Info

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
Google Calendar - Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre - 2020-01-03 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre - 2020-01-03 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre - 2020-01-03 17:30:00 iCalendar - Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre - 2020-01-03 17:30:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Saturday

January 4, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Talks & Readings Theater & Dance This & That

    Downtown Akron

Sunday

January 5, 2020

Monday

January 6, 2020

Tuesday

January 7, 2020

Wednesday

January 8, 2020

Thursday

January 9, 2020

Friday

January 10, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser