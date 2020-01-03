Learn about the history and architecture of the Canton Palace Theatre with an hourlong walking tour, held each First Friday of the month. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day of the tour; no tickets available at the door. Tours are limited to 20 people. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 5:30-6:30 p.m. $5. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
