75th Annual American Advertising Awards

The 75th Annual AAF-Akron American Advertising Awards celebrates the creative spirit of excellence in advertising. It honors the best creative work produced by area advertising professionals and students.
Hundreds of professionals from the Greater Akron and Canton advertising community will be in attendance at the largest advertising and marketing event in the area. The event is presented by Kaulig Media.
Free Valet Parking: Stage Door Lobby Entrance at 55 W. Bowery Street
Taste of the ADDYs Reception: 5:00 - 7:30pm
Featuring:
Alexander Pierce
Big Eu'es BBQ
Chocolate Creations
The Culinary Chameleon Catering & Cafe
NOMZ
Pots & Pans Jamaican Cuisine
Saffron Patch Akron
Waterloo Restaurant & Catering
Cash bar (credit cards accepted) and gallery of entries
Award Show: 7:30 - 9:00pm
Emcee: Garrick R. Black, II
Director of Marketing, Akron Urban League
Executive Creative Director, Noir Creative
After Party Onstage: 9:00 - 11:00pm
Chocolate Creations
coffee, cash bar
TICKETS
REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE BY FEB. 17
Professional: $60 Member / $90 Non-member
Student: $35 Member / $40 Non-member
https://www.aafakron.com/addys/