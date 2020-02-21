75th Annual American Advertising Awards

The 75th Annual AAF-Akron American Advertising Awards celebrates the creative spirit of excellence in advertising. It honors the best creative work produced by area advertising professionals and students.

Hundreds of professionals from the Greater Akron and Canton advertising community will be in attendance at the largest advertising and marketing event in the area. The event is presented by Kaulig Media.

Free Valet Parking: Stage Door Lobby Entrance at 55 W. Bowery Street

Taste of the ADDYs Reception: 5:00 - 7:30pm

Featuring:

Alexander Pierce

Big Eu'es BBQ

Chocolate Creations

The Culinary Chameleon Catering & Cafe

NOMZ

Pots & Pans Jamaican Cuisine

Saffron Patch Akron

Waterloo Restaurant & Catering

Cash bar (credit cards accepted) and gallery of entries

Award Show: 7:30 - 9:00pm

Emcee: Garrick R. Black, II

Director of Marketing, Akron Urban League

Executive Creative Director, Noir Creative

After Party Onstage: 9:00 - 11:00pm

Chocolate Creations

coffee, cash bar

TICKETS

REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE BY FEB. 17

Professional: $60 Member / $90 Non-member

Student: $35 Member / $40 Non-member

https://www.aafakron.com/addys/