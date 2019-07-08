Mutton Hill Monday

Join shepherdess Edie Steiner as she explores the history of agriculture in Summit County. The program includes sheep health discussion and Border Collie demonstration. Programming is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair and your picnic lunch. Family tours of the Perkins Stone Mansion are offered after the event for $5. Simon Perkins Stone Mansion, 550 Copley Road, Akron. Noon-1 p.m. Free. summithistory.org