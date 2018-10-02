7th Annual Love Akron Awards Breakfast: Honoring Women of the Greater Akron Area

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

#AkronThanksHer

Celebrating Women Leaders in the Greater Akron Area

Featured Speaker: Judge Carla Moore

Details (including ticket sales and sponsorship) can be found at www.thebreakfast.loveakron.org. Individual tickets can be purchased for $75, with other sponsor levels available. (Doors open at 6:45)

Hosted by The Love Akron Network, a broad coalition of professional clergy and Christian leaders from all walks of life that for over 20 years has been catalyzing people of faith and good will to pray, collaborate, mobilize, and take action to serve those in need in the Greater Akron community.

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
