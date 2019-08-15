Tell a Tale of Dread & Delight: A Storytelling Workshop

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Let your imagination take flight during this storytelling workshop designed for anyone with a desire to tell a tale. Guided by teaching artist Kyle Jozsa of Wandering Aesthetics, participants explore familiar fairytales while creating their own unique stories. Recommended for ages 17 and over. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6:30-7:30 p.m. $10 nonmembers, free members. akronartmuseum.org

akron art museum
