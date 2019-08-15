Yoga Strong

Practice Vinyasa yoga, taught by Amanda Fulmer, which will move you through the power of inhaling and exhaling. Bring your own mat and water and be sure to check in under the name you used to purchase the tickets. Registration is required. Gervasi Vineyard, The Pavilion, 1700 55th St. NW, Canton. 6-7 p.m. $15. gervasivineyard.com/play/yoga/