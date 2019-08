Props and Pistons Festival

This family-oriented air show is coming to Akron-Fulton Municipal Airport this summer, offering an affordable and fun experience for the entire family with flying demonstrations, aircraft on display and even an automobile and custom motorcycle show. There will also be a Kids’ Zone, live music and food trucks. Akron-Fulton Municipal Airport, 1600 Triplett Blvd., Akron. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. flyohio.wixsite.com/papf