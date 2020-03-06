Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Rheingeist

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Climb aboard for a two-hour train ride through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park while enjoying four beer selections paired with light appetizers. Seating is assigned. Commemorative glass is included. This excursion is for passengers 21 and over only. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7-9 p.m. $60-$80.cvsr.com

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
  Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports Theater & Dance This & That

