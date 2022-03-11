Climb aboard for a two-hour train ride through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park while enjoying four beer selections paired with light appetizers. Seating is assigned. Commemorative glass is included. This excursion is for passengers 21 and over only. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7-9 p.m. $60-$80.cvsr.com
CVSR Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Irish Ales
