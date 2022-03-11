CVSR Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Irish Ales

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Climb aboard for a two-hour train ride through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park while enjoying four beer selections paired with light appetizers. Seating is assigned. Commemorative glass is included. This excursion is for passengers 21 and over only. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7-9 p.m. $60-$80.cvsr.com

