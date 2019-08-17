This annual PorchRokr Music and Art Festival transforms the verandas of one of Akron's most historic and eclectic neighborhoods into one-day art studios and concert venues. Thousands of locals and out-of-towners rock out to some 130 diverse musicians and artists, using both area residences and business establishments as their personal stage. Highland Square Neighborhood, Akron. 10:30 a.m. Free. highlandsquareakron.org/porchrokr.aspx
Highland Square’s Porch Rokr Festival
Highland Square 782 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Kids & FamilyThursday Night Music Club
-
-
Events in The 330 Outdoor Activities This & ThatYoga Strong
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatGood Gardens: Sketching in the Garden
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatTell a Tale of Dread & Delight: A Storytelling Workshop
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNeil Diamond Tribute by Keith Allynn
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers10th Annual Growing Up Akron
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatAge of Aquarius: Woodstock 50th Anniversary Celebration
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatTaste of Ireland & "WONE's Rock the Lock" featuring Desire: The International Tribute to U2 with the Juke Hounds
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That(In)Dependent: “The Heroin Project”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers2019 MEDINA SUMMER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & FairsGreat Conjunction Psychic Fair
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs Talks & ReadingsGreat Conjunction Psychic Fair
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & FairsValley City Frog Jump Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That Vintage Days at Stan HywetVintage Days
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatProps and Pistons Festival
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Rock of Ages”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents “David Crosby and Friends Sky Trails Tour”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Rock of Ages”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Rock of Ages”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: