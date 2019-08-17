Jilly’s Music Room presents Seafoam Tsunami

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This three-piece instrumental surf rock band from Akron plays original songs that draw from the broad spectrum of the surf rock genre, including cult classics. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
