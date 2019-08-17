The Kent Stage presents the Bacon Brothers: “The Shaky Ground Tour”

Kevin Bacon is an award-winning actor with numerous Emmy and Screen Actors Guild award nominations. Older brother and Emmy Award-winning composer Michael began making music in their native Philadelphia before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, where his songwriting career blossomed. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $40-$125. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
