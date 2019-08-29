“Priscilla: Queen of the Desert The Musical”

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Full of well-known pop songs and supported by three divas flying high above the stage, this show is a flamboyant, funny disco-fueled musical that gets the audience up on their feet. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
