3 Doors Down

Formed in 1995, this Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum Mississippi rock band consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet’s many accolades include selling 16 million albums globally, receiving three Grammy Award nominations and winning two American Music Awards, plus five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting including songwriter of the year. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $55-$80. livenation.com