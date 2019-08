Blossom Music Festival: “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

Coming to Blossom Music Center from a galaxy far, far away, experience the magic of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” like you’ve never seen it before on the big screen with John Williams’s unforgettable score performed live by the incomparable Cleveland Orchestra. Fireworks follow the concert, weather permitting. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7:30 p.m. $26-$121. clevelandorchestra.com