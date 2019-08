MassMu’s Last Saturday with Music by Bryan Stahl

This singer-songwriter from Massillon crafts his own songs with haunting acoustic melodies and thoughtful lyrics. His folk style, sometimes compared to Jim Croce and Cat Stevens, embraces honest, mindful acoustic songs. Throughout downtown Massillon, there will be additional performances and photoshoots, restaurants, wineries and bars open during this Last Saturday event. Massillon Museum, Massillon. 6-8 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org