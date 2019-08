“Rock of Ages”

This Broadway hit captures the iconic era of the 1980s. Meet in the Bourbon Room for music from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and more. Do your hair up big and sport your best spandex, lace and legwarmers — awards go to the best ‘80s look at each performance. Players Guild Theatre, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. $31-$34. For tickets and showtimes, visit playersguildtheatre.com.