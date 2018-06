8th annual Akron Autism 5K Run & Walk

Make a difference by running or walking for Autism. The 1-Mile Fun Walk is a team-based fundraising event and does not have a registration fee, but encourages teams to raise money for T-shirts, swag socks and prizes. Event includes entertainment, resource fair, bounce houses, music and food. The 5K fee includes a race shirt, sunglasses and beach ball. Firestone Stadium, 1575 Firestone Parkway, Akron. 9 a.m. $35. To register, visit autismakron.org.