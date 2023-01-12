8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest

Original Works Festival - January 12 through 22, 2023
This annual short-play festival enters its second decade. Eight plays, 10 minutes each, and a winner chosen by you, our audience! This year’s signature prop is an umbrella.
In alphabetical order, the 8 plays selected for Weathervane’s 2023 TheatreFest are:
Always, by Dana Hall
BUN BUN AND HONKERS, by Darren V. Michael
The First Draft, by Robbie Ballew
The Funeral, by John David Brown
GIMME SHELTER, by Robert Weibezahl
GOODNUFF, by Edward J. Walsh
Man of Madison Avenue, By Jake Lewis
UMBRELLA MAN’S MAGICAL UMBRELLA, by Greg Vovos