8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio

Original Works Festival - January 12 through 22, 2023

This annual short-play festival enters its second decade. Eight plays, 10 minutes each, and a winner chosen by you, our audience! This year’s signature prop is an umbrella.

In alphabetical order, the 8 plays selected for Weathervane’s 2023 TheatreFest are:

Always, by Dana Hall

BUN BUN AND HONKERS, by Darren V. Michael

The First Draft, by Robbie Ballew

The Funeral, by John David Brown

GIMME SHELTER, by Robert Weibezahl

GOODNUFF, by Edward J. Walsh

Man of Madison Avenue, By Jake Lewis

UMBRELLA MAN’S MAGICAL UMBRELLA, by Greg Vovos

