Kinderealm: Fishing

Children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions discover fishing. Rods, reels and bait are provided. Make other arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Registration begins Sept. 3. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave., Akron. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org