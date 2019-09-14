Fashion Focus: Wearing Justice Gallery Talk

to Google Calendar - Fashion Focus: Wearing Justice Gallery Talk - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fashion Focus: Wearing Justice Gallery Talk - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fashion Focus: Wearing Justice Gallery Talk - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Fashion Focus: Wearing Justice Gallery Talk - 2019-09-14 14:00:00

The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio

Join faculty and students of the Kent State University Fashion School who will share their inspiration and process behind their designs for the exhibition that marks the 50th commemoration of May 4th. Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. 2-3 p.m. Free for students or with paid admission. kent.edu/museum

Info

The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Fashion Focus: Wearing Justice Gallery Talk - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fashion Focus: Wearing Justice Gallery Talk - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fashion Focus: Wearing Justice Gallery Talk - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Fashion Focus: Wearing Justice Gallery Talk - 2019-09-14 14:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 11, 2019

Thursday

September 12, 2019

Friday

September 13, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Downtown Canton

Saturday

September 14, 2019

Sunday

September 15, 2019

Monday

September 16, 2019

Tuesday

September 17, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail