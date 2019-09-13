Jilly’s Music Room presents Bad Dudes with the Bizarros and Yo Chachi

to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Bad Dudes with the Bizarros and Yo Chachi - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Bad Dudes with the Bizarros and Yo Chachi - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Bad Dudes with the Bizarros and Yo Chachi - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Bad Dudes with the Bizarros and Yo Chachi - 2019-09-13 20:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

With their whiskey-fueled rock and roll, the Bad Dudes make you want to lock your doors at night and question your own badness. Few post-punk and New Wave acts were as crucial to the longevity and impact of Northeast Ohio’s music scene as the Bizarros. Jilly’s Music Room, Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Bad Dudes with the Bizarros and Yo Chachi - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Bad Dudes with the Bizarros and Yo Chachi - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Bad Dudes with the Bizarros and Yo Chachi - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Bad Dudes with the Bizarros and Yo Chachi - 2019-09-13 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 10, 2019

Wednesday

September 11, 2019

Thursday

September 12, 2019

Friday

September 13, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Downtown Canton

Saturday

September 14, 2019

Sunday

September 15, 2019

Monday

September 16, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail