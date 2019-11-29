Jilly’s Music Room presents the Bizarros

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Few post-punk and New Wave acts have been as crucial to the longevity and impact of Northeast Ohio’s music scene as the Bizarros. Jilly’s Music Room, Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
