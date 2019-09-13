Not-So-Spooky Hike & Fire

Enjoy a short night hike to see what might be lurking in the woods, then relax and enjoy marshmallows while listening to not-so-scary campfire tales. Bring your own stick; we'll provide the marshmallows, while supplies last. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org