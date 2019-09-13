Not-So-Spooky Hike & Fire

to Google Calendar - Not-So-Spooky Hike & Fire - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Not-So-Spooky Hike & Fire - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Not-So-Spooky Hike & Fire - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Not-So-Spooky Hike & Fire - 2019-09-13 20:00:00

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Enjoy a short night hike to see what might be lurking in the woods, then relax and enjoy marshmallows while listening to not-so-scary campfire tales. Bring your own stick; we'll provide the marshmallows, while supplies last. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Not-So-Spooky Hike & Fire - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Not-So-Spooky Hike & Fire - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Not-So-Spooky Hike & Fire - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Not-So-Spooky Hike & Fire - 2019-09-13 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 10, 2019

Wednesday

September 11, 2019

Thursday

September 12, 2019

Friday

September 13, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Downtown Canton

Saturday

September 14, 2019

Sunday

September 15, 2019

Monday

September 16, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail