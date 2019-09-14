Rubber City Road Rally

Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320

Set out on a vagabond journey much like Harvey Firestone did over 100 years ago with his friends, naturalist John Burroughs, inventor Thomas Edison and auto giant Henry Ford. This year's event starts on the grounds of the Perkins Stone Mansion and end at the Spicy Lamb Farm for an evening of good food and fun. Fee includes rally, open bar, hors d'oeuvres, dinner and dessert. Perkins Stone Mansion, 550 Copley Road, Akron. $95 and up. For details, visit summithistory.org.

