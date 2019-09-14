YMCA Grape Falls & Craft Brews

Church Square 2253 3rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Join the Riverfront YMCA for an evening of wine tasting and socializing. Sample premier wines and local brews while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, live music, a wine pull, a silent auction and more. This is the perfect opportunity to share a relaxing evening with friends and family or meet new members of the community. Church Square, 2253 Third St., Cuyahoga Falls. 6-9 p.m. $50. akronymca.org

Info

Church Square 2253 3rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
