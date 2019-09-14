YMCA Grape Falls & Craft Brews

Join the Riverfront YMCA for an evening of wine tasting and socializing. Sample premier wines and local brews while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, live music, a wine pull, a silent auction and more. This is the perfect opportunity to share a relaxing evening with friends and family or meet new members of the community. Church Square, 2253 Third St., Cuyahoga Falls. 6-9 p.m. $50. akronymca.org