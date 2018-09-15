9/15, 9/16 Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus

Rubber City Rumpus is nestled at the foot of Derby Downs, site of the International Soapbox Derby Championships. It’s an iconic Akron location within spitting distance of the Akron BMX track and the skate park. With room for hundreds of vendors, food trucks, and other fun stuff, this is not a show you want to miss. Climb into one of the soapbox derby cars and roll downhill. Derby Downs, 789 Derby Downs, Akron. $2. For details, visit oddmall.info/rubber-city-rumpus.