Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus

to Google Calendar - Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus - 2018-09-15 10:00:00

Derby Downs 789 Derby Downs Drive, Akron, Ohio 44306

9/15, 9/16 Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus

Rubber City Rumpus is nestled at the foot of Derby Downs, site of the International Soapbox Derby Championships. It’s an iconic Akron location within spitting distance of the Akron BMX track and the skate park. With room for hundreds of vendors, food trucks, and other fun stuff, this is not a show you want to miss. Climb into one of the soapbox derby cars and roll downhill. Derby Downs, 789 Derby Downs, Akron. $2. For details, visit oddmall.info/rubber-city-rumpus.

Info
Derby Downs 789 Derby Downs Drive, Akron, Ohio 44306 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus - 2018-09-15 10:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Derby Downs

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail