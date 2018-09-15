Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: Italian Wines

Akron Northside Station 27 Ridge Street, Akron, Ohio

Mix one part train ride with one part wine highlighting the most romantic culture in history, and you have yourself one wonderful night. Commemorative glasses are included. This excursion is for passengers 21 and over only. Akron Northside Station, 27 Ridge St., Akron. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $60-$96. cvsr.com

Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That, Train Ride
