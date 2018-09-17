Kaleo presented by LiveNation

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Icelandic band Kaleo hit No. 1 on alternative radio with the song “Way Down We Go” from its debut album, “A/B,” marking the fourth top-10 hit on three different radio formats. This fall, the band will headline the “Handprint Tour,” a two-month-long international run that is almost entirely sold out. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $35-$42. cantonpalacetheatre.org

