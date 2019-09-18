The Kent Stage presents Beatles vs. Stones

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, engages in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $19-$45. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
