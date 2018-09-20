Yoga in the Park: Hatha

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Enjoy a slower hatha yoga practice with a certified instructor. Wear comfortable clothing, bring a yoga mat or towel and drinking water. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 7-8 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
