Enjoy a slower hatha yoga practice with a certified instructor. Wear comfortable clothing, bring a yoga mat or towel and drinking water. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 7-8 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Yoga in the Park: Hatha
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceThe EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Woman in Black
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Sanctuary & Resort Exhibition
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink3rd Thursday Akron
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatAhh Gallery Opening featuring Salon Art Group of Canton
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & DrinkDinner in the Valley: Food of the Founders
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkPish Posh Closing Party
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330Third Annual Responding to the Needs of Victims Conference
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatPeninsula’s Music on the Porches
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & FamilyFall 2018 Canton-Akron VegBash
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Outdoor Activities Sports This & ThatKent State’s LGBTQ Center Annual Rainbow Run
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatPawpaws Open House
-
-
Bridal Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkRock the Veil Fall 2018 Wedding Showcase - Canton/Akron
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatAkron Waterways Renewed
-
Monday
-
Charity & FundraisersUrban Vision 26th Annual “Night to Bridge the Gap”: Leading a Legacy
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Tuesday
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-