Potter Faire Akron 2019

Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio

Get sorted into your Hogwarts house for the day then move around the entire library to discover activities themed around the world of Harry Potter. From photo ops to Hogwarts classes to invited presenters and vendors, Main Library will become part of the world of Harry Potter for just one magical afternoon. Akron-Summit County Public Library, Main Branch, 60 High St., Akron. Noon-3 p.m. Free. akronlibrary.org/375-library-programs/current-programs/779-potter-faire-akron

Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio
September 21, 2019

