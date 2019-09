Teens ages 11 to 16 get together, relax and be creative in a fun, safe atmosphere. Each night has a theme, snacks and games and is facilitated by Akron ArtWorks staff. Explore graffiti art and artists like Banksy, then learn lettering and how to make stencils with the traditional medium of spray paint. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20. akronartworks.com