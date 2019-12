Young adults ages 11 to 16 can enjoy this great way to get together, relax and be creative in a fun, safe atmosphere. Each night has a theme as well as snacks and games, facilitated by staff. Create festive winter lanterns and use them to bring some light on the season’s long dark nights. Fee includes snacks and materials. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite 126, Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20. akronartworks.com