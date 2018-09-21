The Keith McKelley Project with Theron Brown and Dan Wilson

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Originally from Canton Ohio, McKelley incorporates various forms of music to create his own signature sound. He has had the honor to work with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, David Foster, Usher, Tyrese and Larry Dunn of Earth, Wind and Fire. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
