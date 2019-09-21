The Kent Stage presents An Evening with Iris DeMent

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Combining elements of folk, gospel and country, DeMent’s rich lyrical landscapes and captivating music have earned her two Grammy Award nominations and the respect of peers such as John Prine, Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
