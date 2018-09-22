Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding

Try stand-up paddleboarding led by a certified instructor and a naturalist. No experience is needed. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult. Participants must wear closed-toed shoes, be able to swim, bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of paddleboard, paddle and life jacket. Space is limited. Registration begins 9/18. Silver Creek Metro Park, Boathouse, 5171 S. Medina Line Road, Norton. 10 a.m.-Noon and 1- 3 p.m. To register, visit 330tix.com.