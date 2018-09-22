9/22 Jilly’s presents The Sodbusters

With a unique acoustic blend of American musical genres, this group’s sound ranges from crooning country to twanging rock and roll and swingin' jazz to rootsy folk. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
